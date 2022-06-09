A conference on digital transformation in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: https://thanhhoa.gov.vn)

Thanh Hoa, (VNA) – The north central province of Thanh Hoa has been implementing digital transformation for over one year across its localities in line with the resolution of the 19th provincial Party Congress for the 2022-2025 tenure.

The provincial Party Committee has also issued Resolution 06-NQ/TU on digital transformation in the province to 2025 with orientations to 2030, which defines digital transformation as a strategic task which is both urgent and long-term, thus needing a roadmap along with suitable and stable steps as well as suitable focus and main points.



In implementing the resolution, the provincial Farmers’ Union and the provincial Post Office have signed a cooperative agreement on helping farmers conduct digital transformation in production and sales of farm produce and goods in the period from 2021-2025.



So far, over 70 percent of direction and guidance documents of the Farmers’ Unions at provincial and district levels have been posted on their websites. Many agricultural products of the union’s members have been introduced on the electronic commercial platform of the postal sector – the Postmart.vn, and that of Viettel telecom group – Voso.vn.



The provincial Farmers’ Union has set the target that 4,000 households engaging in agro-forestry-fishery production, processing and trading will offer their products on Postmart during 2022.



The union also aimed to set up a showroom for Thanh Hoa farm produce and agricultural products at the Farmer Support Centre. It will make use of information technology to help local farmers enhance their knowledge about digital technology and switch from the traditional production mindset to digital agriculture with transparent information on products’ origins, towards promoting sustainable agriculture.



As for the provincial Federation of Labour, the trade union organization has built a plan of actions to implement comprehensive digital transformation across the network of trade unions.



The federation has invested in infrastructure serving digital transformation in trade unions at all levels, equip them with modern equipment and software to serve the integration of data in the network of trade unions in a safe and secure manner.



At present, all documents sent and received through the federation’s document management system have used digital signatures, in line with the policy of meetings without paper.



In February this year, the “meetings without paper” began to be applied by the standing board of the federation, with all 35 units equipped with equipment for holding virtual meetings. Trade unions at levels higher than the grassroots levels, and grassroots unions with large memberships have been provided with equipment like mobile speakers and projectors to serve communications activities.



In the 2022-2023 period, the federation plans to set up a Youtube channel named Thanh Hoa Trade Union with numerous contents in various forms from short video clips to short news broadcast, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and infographic technology. Video clips will be made for broadcast on not only the Youtube channel but also other social media platforms. Monthly news bulletins will also be made, along with short clips guiding procedures for the establishment of grassroots trade unions and new labour policies, as well as health care for workers.



Chairman of the Thanh Hoa Federation of Labour Vo Manh Son said the federation aims to complete and put into use a information processing software shared by all its units by 2025. Also by that time, at least 80 percent of work papers at the provincial-level trade union and 70 percent of work papers at unions at district and grassroots levels will be processed online.



In order to ensure effective digital transformation, the federation will pay attention to holding training courses in the field for trade union activists and members. Trade unions are required to regularly review and propose adjustments to issues related to digital transformation. Contests will be launched to seek good ideas to promote digital transformation in production and business activities.



For successful digital transformation, those who hold leading positions in State agencies, sectors, organizations and local administrations must play an active role. It also needs the engagement of the entire political system as well as the business community, and warm response from the people./.

VNA