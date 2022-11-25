A Bao ginseng farming zone of the Trieu Son Medicine Product JSC in Vinh Loc district, Thanh Hoa province (Photo courtesy of the Trieu Son company)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Authorities in Thanh Hoa province have been working hard to help agricultural specialties gain a foothold in the market.



The north-central province has encouraged, supported and created favourable conditions for localities, organisations and individuals to register trademarks for special products such as geographical indications, certifications, registration of collective trademarks, and product trademarks.



Thanh Hoa has the potential to position its farm produce in the market because it boasts a number of specialties such as Co Lung duck (Ba Thuoc district), cinnamon (Thuong Xuan), Bao ginseng (Vinh Loc), and Luan Van pomelo (Tho Xuan).



The provincial People's Committee issued Decision No. 1133/QD-UBND dated March 31, 2020, approving a plan to select suppliers of raw materials to pilot a project on applying advanced science and technology in producing Bao ginseng associated with the value chain in Vinh Loc district.



Accordingly, the People’s Committee of Vinh Loc district has coordinated with the Trieu Son Pharmaceutical JSC to implement the project.



About four hectares of low-economical rice cultivation land in the district have been converted to Bao ginseng.



Thanks to the strict implementation of cultivation and harvesting procedures, Bao ginseng helps produce an annual revenue of about 400-420 million VND per ha. Currently, the cultivation area of Bao ginseng totals about 10ha.



Trieu Son Pharmaceutical JSC has since researched and extracted multiple products from Bao ginseng.



According to a survey of relevant agencies, most agricultural products in the province are developed on a small scale, so their economic efficiency remains low.



Therefore, in order to "wake up" the potential of local agricultural products, producers should pay attention to cultivation and processing methods.



The province should also focus on advertising to show consumers the value and quality of products; and connect producers and businesses to promote agricultural specialties, thus contributing to improving the economic value of products and the incomes of local farmers./.