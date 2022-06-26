Workers at Ny Hoa Viet garment factory in Hau Loc district, Thanh Hoa province (Photo: baothanhhoa.vn)

Thanh Hoa, (VNA) – There are 349 new enterprises established in Thanh Hoa province in May, according to the Department of Planning and Investment of the north central province.

The number showed a surge of 65.4 percent from the same period last year.



Thanh Hoa continued to lead the north central region and ranked sixth among all localities nationwide in the number of newly-established enterprises.

The result could be attributed to efforts of the Department of Planning and Investment and local administrations to process procedures online thus shortening the time needed for the establishment of a new enterprise.

Hau Loc district is an example. The district set a target of having 55 new enterprises this year, but by early May, 30 had been set up, raising the total number of enterprises in Hau Loc to 680. The local business community created jobs for nearly 7,500 labourers and played a core role in local socio-economic development.

Le Ngoc Hung, head of the Finance-Accounting department of the district, said the district has issued a scheme on supporting the development of enterprises in Hau Loc to 2025.

Accordingly, the district authorities increase dialogues with enterprises with a view to giving timely support in processing procedures related to land and technical infrastructure. Training courses in business administration have been held for enterprises’ managerial staff, along with classes in startup for those who are interested in starting their own business.

In Nhu Thanh district, 24 new enterprises have been set up so far this year, bringing the number of operating enterprises in the district to 346. The enterprises have employed 6,000 labourers with average monthly income of 6 million VND.



To achieve the goal of having 40 new enterprises this year, the district administration has established a consulting group tasked with giving consultation, guidance and support to organizations, individuals and business households in undertaking procedures to establish companies.



The administration also coordinates with taxation and market management agencies to contribute opinions to draft documents on the province’s mechanisms, policies and regulations related to business and trade activities.

Besides, Nhu Thanh district has collaborated with the provincial Department of Planning and Investment and the Thanh Hoa Business Association to hold training classes on startups, business governance and State management of enterprises. Dialogue between the authorities and the business community has been maintained, helping the local administration early know and thus timely handle any arising problems or obstacles for local enterprises.

The district plans to popularize the provincial People’s Council’s Resolution 214/2022/NQ-HDND on issuing policies supporting the development of enterprises in Thanh Hoa during 2022-2026.

Nhu Thanh district will give priority to small and medium-sized enterprises in the time ahead, looking to forming goods production and service chains in the district.



The district will continue to fine-tune policies and push ahead with administrative procedure reform to attract enterprises. It will support the local business community through such measures as providing market and law information, consultations on building business strategies and modernizing technology, and legal support.

Hoang Van Thu, head of the Business Registration section of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, said the province is aiming for 3,000 new enterprises this year. Towards this goal, the province’s steering board for enterprise development instructed sectors and localities to effectively enforce the Law on Support for Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises while carrying out the province’s scheme on enterprise development in 2021-2025.

The board also required relevant agencies to encourage the transformation of business households into companies with specific measures such as assigning officials to help business households with procedures, consultation on business direction, and assistance in legal, financing and accounting matters./.

VNA