Business Tra fish exports to UK soar six-fold Vietnam’s tra fish export increased by 83.2% in the first half of this year, the highest growth rate among fishery products. Of note, Tra fish exports to the UK increased six-fold in the first half of this year.

Business Vietnam’s economic growth accelerates on back of exports: Bloomberg Vietnam’s economic growth accelerated faster than expected in the second quarter of this year, as a recovery in exports and manufacturing helped offset risks from coronavirus outbreaks and rising oil prices, Bloomberg reported.

Business Event planned to promote trade with Algeria A virtual conference will be held on July 13 and 14 to promote trade and business links between Vietnamese localities, enterprises and cooperatives with potential partners in Algeria.