Thanh Hoa province looks to become new growth powerhouse
Secretary of the Thanh Hoa Party Committee Do Trong Hung speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The northern central province of Thanh Hoa is striving to obtain fast and sustainable economic development and become a new growth powerhouse in the region, according to local authorities.
The provincial Party Committee recently held a conference to review the implementation of the 9th-tenure Politburo’s Resolution No. 39, dated August 16, 2004, on socio-economic development and defence - security ensuring in the northern and coastal parts of the central region by 2010, and the 11th-tenure Politburo’s Conclusion No. 25, dated August 2, 2012, on the continued implementation of Resolution No. 39.
Addressing the event, Nguyen Hong Son, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission and deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 39-NQ/TW, highly valued efforts by the Thanh Hoa Party Committee to carry out Resolution No. 39 and Conclusion No. 25.
He said the province should make breakthroughs in improving the investment and business climate and take appropriate measures for concurrently developing the economy and protecting the environment while boosting urban and industrial development in tandem with building new-style rural areas, capitalising on local potential and advantages, attracting diverse resources for development, and selecting good investors.
Son recommended Thanh Hoa devise concrete measures to boost its connectivity with other localities in the region, adding that it needs to identify and bring into play its role, position and potential to become a bridge linking the northern central region with the Red River Delta, the northwestern region and Laos, especially its role in the development quadrilateral of Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa.
In his remarks, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Do Trong Hung affirmed that Resolution No. 39-NQ/TW and Conclusion No. 25-KL-TW have created big turning points and served as important legal corridors opening up opportunities and creating crucial momentum for regional localities, including Thanh Hoa, to step up regional connectivity, trading, and development cooperation.
He said the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Thanh Hoa have issued many programmes, plans, mechanisms and policies for local socio-economic development and security - defence ensuring.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Highlighting significant and comprehensive achievements, he noted the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rates recorded during 2004 - 2010, 2011 - 2020 and 2021 were higher than the targets set in the Politburo’s resolution and conclusion.
With last year’s GRDP estimated at more than 215.85 trillion VND (over 9.2 billion USD), rising 13.4-fold from 2004, Thanh Hoa ranked first among northern and coastal central provinces and eighth among the 63 provinces and cities nationwide. GRDP per capita surged 12.4 times from 2004 to 58.1 million VND in 2021.
Notably, it has continually fared well in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), the Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) and the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index), the official noted.
In addition, the province has maintained and enhanced cooperation with many Vietnamese and foreign localities, he said, elaborating that it has reinforced tourism links with northern localities and those in the northern central region; set up cooperative and friendship ties with Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Quang Nam, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Ninh Binh and Vinh Phuc; and held many investment promotion activities in Russia, the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Germany, Singapore and Laos.
Admitting certain shortcomings and weaknesses, Hung said Thanh Hoa has many opportunities and advantages for promoting socio-economic development in the time ahead, especially the Politburo’s Resolution No. 58 on the province’s construction and development by 2030, with a vision to 2045, and the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 37 on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for Thanh Hoa’s development.
To successfully carry out the resolutions and conclusion, the provincial Party Committee has identified 12 groups of tasks and solutions for the time ahead, including fostering partnerships with other localities nationwide to increase investment - trade promotion and high-quality human resource training, and working towards fast and sustainable economic development to become a new growth powerhouse.
In addition, Thanh Hoa will also mobilise resources for developing uniform and modern socio-economic infrastructure and effectively implement the special mechanisms and policies for local development under the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 37, the official added./.