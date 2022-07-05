Business Bac Giang works hard to bring “thieu” litchi to more markets The northern province of Bac Giang has rolled out various measures to bring “thieu” litchi – the locality’s specialty fruit – to more markets inside and outside the country.

Business Reference exchange rate up 23 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,144 VND/USD on July 5, up 23 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Mexico promote economic, trade, investment cooperation A delegation of 23 Vietnamese entrepreneurs, led by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai, attended the Vietnam-Mexico Business Forum in Mexico City on July 4, aiming to seek cooperation opportunities with the host country’s partners.

Business Infographic GDP in first half of 2022 up 6.42% Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first six months of 2022 expanded 6.42%, higher than the 5.74% recorded in the same period last year.