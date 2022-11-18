Business Ninh Thuan boosts development of marine aquaculture Farmers in Ninh Thuan province have expanded the breeding of marine aquatic species, such as Pacific oysters in floating cages in Nai Lagoon in Ninh Hai district.

Business Dong Nai seeks solutions to increase investment attraction Dong Nai province, an industrial hub in the southern region, is seeking measures to lure investment given a drop in FDI this year.

Business Vietnamese wood, furniture products introduced in Indian expo Vietnamese businesses are exhibiting wood products at the World Furniture Expo (WOFX), which kicked off at Bombay Exhibition Centre in India's Mumbai city on November 17.

Business Vietnamese carmaker receives big order from US service firm Autonomy Vietnamese carmaker VinFast said on November 18 it has received an order from American electric vehicle subscription firm Autonomy for more than 2,500 VF 8 and VF 9 vehicles.