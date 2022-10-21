Nghi Son port in Thanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – The central province of Thanh Hoa is speeding up the improvement of business environment and construction of infrastructure in industrial parks, especially in the Nghi Son Economic Zone, in order to draw more foreign direct investment.



The province instructed its Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre in collaboration with departments, agencies to provide advice for the provincial People’s Committee and Special Investment Promotion Committee regarding highly feasible projects that match local planning and socio-economic development conditions.



Plans to meet and introduce projects to major European firms, especially those interested in expanding their operations in Vietnam, are also scheduled.



Authorities of districts, towns and city will review the planning on the use of land and construction to prevent overlapping, thus creating the best conditions to attract investment.



They are also to prepare conditions in terms of land, infrastructure, labour and energy to meet demand of foreign investors who look to shift to new business locations.



About ongoing FDI projects, agencies concerned are hastening procedures related to investment, planning, construction, land, environment and electronic public administrative services.



So far, the province has lured five FDI projects worth nearly 45 million USD./.