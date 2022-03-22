Thanh Hoa urged to drastically carry out EC’s IUU fishing-related recommendations
Fishing vessels (Photo: VNA)Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien has requested the central-coastal province of Thanh Hoa to take more drastic measures to implement the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations on the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
Tien, who is deputy head of the National Steering Committee on IUU Fishing, had a working session on March 21 with Thanh Hoa’s leading officials, during which he said the EC plans to send a delegation to inspect Vietnam’s implementation of its recommendations in the second quarter of 2022 and make new recommendations for the roadmap to remove the commission’s “yellow card” warning related to IUU fishing.
The official asked Thanh Hoa to step up disseminations to raise public awareness of this issue, quickly perfect and update data of vessel monitoring systems (VMS) for ships with a length of at least 15 metres, and pay more attention to maritime conservation in fishery development.
The province was also required to impose stricter administrative punishments on violating vessels.
An overview of the working session. (Photo: VNA)Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Duc Giang proposed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development soon submit to the Prime Minister for approval of the planning on fishery exploitation and protection for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, and another on the fishing port and mooring field systems for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050./.