Society Vietnam, Malaysia news agencies enhance collaboration Vietnam News Agency Director-General Vu Viet Trang and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Khairdzir Md Yunus held talks and signed a cooperative agreement between two agencies on March 19.

Society National flags presented to fishermen in Binh Thuan The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Central Committee and its chapter in the south central province of Binh Thuan on March 21 presented 200 national flags to fishermen in Phu Quy island district who often fishing offshore, aiming to encourage and support them during their operations at sea.

Society Vietnamese, Malaysian news agencies enhance collaboration Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob on March 21 witnessed the exchange of four cooperation documents, including a cooperative agreement between the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

Society Ca Mau monitors fishing vessels going through estuaries The southernmost province of Ca Mau is strengthening management over fishing vessels entering and leaving its estuaries, in an effort to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.