#Thank you Vietnam programme to promote humanitarian values in society
The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the VNPT VinaPhone on May 27 launched the “#Thank you Vietnam” programme in 2021.
At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the VNPT VinaPhone on May 27 launched the “#Thank you Vietnam” programme in 2021.
The programme aims to promote humanitarian values in society, creating chances for all to show respect and gratitude towards older generations and those who make contributions to the community, contributing to building good habit for youngsters and children, as well as forming a fund for the construction of works supporting needy people.
Addressing the launching ceremony, Standing Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee and President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association Bui Quang Huy said that “#Thank you Vietnam” is part of a movement to spread “one piece of good news each day and one good story each week”.
Making the best use of social media, the programme hopes to create an environment for youngsters and children to expressed thankfulness to good things around them, building a positive living attitude, thus spreading good and humanitarian values among them as well as in entire society, said Huy, adding that it is also expected to multiply the thank-you culture in the community.
People who are interested in the programme can join it at www.thankyouvietnam.com.vn, or sending a music message to their beloved ones through the website, which can be shared in social networks.
By joining the programme, users will contribute to a fund for the needy. The programme expects to raise 5 billion VND (216,519 USD) to build 60 houses for the needy./.