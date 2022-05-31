Politics Infographic President Ho Chi Minh: Whole life dedicated to nation and people President Ho Chi Minh was an exemplary of a great communist living a benevolent life, an extraordinary hero of the nation who dedicated his whole life to fighting for the sake of the Vietnamese nation and people.

Politics Infographic Vietnam’s active role and contributions to the United Nations Vietnam has worked together with the United Nations over the past 45 years to post many achievements and left many positive impacts, meeting its own requirements and interests and contributing to strengthening its role within the United Nations.

Politics Infographic Vietnam placed 56th in Chandler Good Government Index 2022 Vietnam has been placed third among low-middle-income nations and 56th globally out of 104 ranked countries in the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2022 freshly released by the Singaporean-based Chandler Institute of Governance.

Politics Infographic Comprehensive Partnership between Vietnam and the US On the night of July 11, 1995 (July 12, 1995 in Vietnam time), US President William J. Clinton announced the normalisation of relations with Vietnam. Only hours later, Vietnamese Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet read out a statement on the normalisation.