HCM City (VNA) - The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre will organise a workshop exploring “Vietnamese Lacquer Painting’s Experimental History” on July 13 in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 2.



The main speaker, Phoebe Scott, a curator at the National Gallery Singapore, will speak about the history of lacquer paintings and how the art influences today's society.



She will also talk about Giao Dien (Interface), an exhibition with two large lacquer paintings by Vietnamese-American artist Oanh Phi Phi now showing at the centre until July 21.



Phi has more than 15 years of experience working with lacquer. Her contemporary style combines light and movement.



Scott completed her PhD at the University of Sydney on the subject of modern Vietnamese art. She has curated several exhibitions, including an exhibition on Nguyen Gia Tri, a pioneer in the art of lacquer painting in Vietnam, in 2017.-VNA



