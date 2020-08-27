The heritage banyan at a sacred temple
The banyan tree is located on the grounds of the temple dedicated to Saint Tan Vien in Yen Bai. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The banyan of Quyt hamlet was recognized as a Vietnam Heritage Tree. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The first trunk of the banyan tree has a diameter of 40m. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Seen from afar, the banyan’s giant canopy covers a large area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Many kinds of symbiotic plants on the canopy of a banyan tree in Quyt hamlet. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Little plants grow on the roof of the temple (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Part of the tree trunk (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The banyan tree sits in front of the temple. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
With an estimated age of thousands of years, the banyan tree is still growing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Tourists visit the 'green treasure' of Quyt hamlet (Photo: VNP/VNA)