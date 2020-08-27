Hotline: (024) 39411349
The heritage banyan at a sacred temple

The ancient banyan at the temple dedicated to Tan Vien Son Thanh in Quyt hamlet, Ba Vi, Hanoi, is the green "treasure" of Doai - the cloud-covered land. It is believed that the tree has witnessed the history of a thousand years.
VNA

  • The banyan tree is located on the grounds of the temple dedicated to Saint Tan Vien in Yen Bai. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The banyan of Quyt hamlet was recognized as a Vietnam Heritage Tree. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The first trunk of the banyan tree has a diameter of 40m. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Seen from afar, the banyan’s giant canopy covers a large area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Many kinds of symbiotic plants on the canopy of a banyan tree in Quyt hamlet. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Little plants grow on the roof of the temple (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Part of the tree trunk (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • The banyan tree sits in front of the temple. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • With an estimated age of thousands of years, the banyan tree is still growing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Tourists visit the 'green treasure' of Quyt hamlet (Photo: VNP/VNA)

