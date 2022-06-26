The Hue art of jewelry making
Through more than 200 years of ups and downs, the art of jewelry making in Hue was once thought to have fallen into oblivion. Thanks to the efforts of generations of artisans, the art is flourishing now more than ever.
The traditional art of jewelry making has been maintained and developed thanks to generations of skillful artisans, including Le Luong, a long-time jewelry maker. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Mastering the temperature control of the handheld gas torch is very important for traditional jewelry makers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A young lady in Hue and the sophisticated design of an ancient silver enlaced pair of shoes. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A picture of the Dai Noi (Hue Imperial Citadel) plated with gold. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Gold-plated jade cups. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Betel nuts and leafs made of gold. (Photo: VNP/VNA)