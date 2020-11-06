The last “book doctor” in Saigon
-
Rang is called the “doctor” for old books by his customers. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Rang lives and works in a small alley off Ly Chinh Thang, district 3. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Most of the books brought to Rang's store are in very bad condition. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
A customer's name is attached to the old book.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
One of Rang's secrets is using glue made from tapioca.(Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Rang's tools include glue, needle, thread, and a paper cutting machine. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Rang carefully turns through the damaged pages. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The papers are very old. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
This job requires care and patience. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Rang carefully sews the spines. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Many young people go to Rang’s store to restore their favorite books. (Photo: VNP/VNA)