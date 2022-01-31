Culture - Sports Forest worship ceremony - special cultural heritage of Mong people Apart from praying for a bumper crop and wealth, the forest worship ceremony of the Mong ethnic people in Si Ma Cai is also meant to cultivate a love for nature and the awareness of environmental protection in the community.

Culture - Sports Popular Lunar New Year traditions in Vietnam The festival which best epitomises Vietnam's cultural identity is the Lunar New Year or Tet, with a lot of meaningful customs and traditional special foods.

Culture - Sports Stone lion statues - Symbol of stone sculpture art of Ly Dynasty A pair of stone lion statues at Ba Tam pagoda-temple complex is a symbol of the pinnacle of stone carving technique during the Ly Dynasty, showing the skillfulness and high aesthetic sense of artisans.