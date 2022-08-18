Members of Canadian pop/rock country band The Moffatts shot a music video in Sa Pa, a favourite destination in northern Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of HAY Glamping Music Festival)

Hanoi (VNA) – Canadian pop/rock band The Moffatts has visited Sa Pa, a famous tourist destination in the northern province of Lao Cai about 320 kilometres from Hanoi, and shot a music video to promote tourism.



It is part of the boyband’s Music Travel Love project which will see the members discover the beauty of the landscape and people in each place they travel to.

The band will shoot four music videos at four famous destinations in Vietnam.

Vietnam is a very beautiful country with delicious food and friendly people, it said.

With this project, the group expressed their wish to promote the beauty of Vietnam through a trip with HAY FEST.





The band will shoot four music videos at four famous destination s in Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of HAY Glamping Music Festival)

Formed in 1990, the band consists of Scott Moffatt and his brothers Clint, Bob and Dave, who are triplets.



In their heyday, they were loved by audiences around the world for songs like "If Life Is So Short", "Miss You Like Crazy", and "Girl of My Dreams".



They have performed 34 concerts, released five albums, and sold 6 million records./.