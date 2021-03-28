Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

‘The new black’: a cool street style fashion collection

‘The new black’ collection by fashion designer Nguyen Tien Truyen draws the interest of fashion lovers.
VNA

  • The designer leverages different kinds of materials to create various shapes of black, using 3D sewing techniques. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • With the modern and dynamic spirit, the collection of 40 designs for both males and females, is a story about a street full of faith and ambition. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • The designs are mainly made of such colours as black, white and red and silver – a factor to create the futuristic look of the collection. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • Various sewing techniques are used, including quilting, cotton padding and typographic printing, creating the bold personal imprint. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • The collection is a combination of colours, lights, materials and above all is the youth spirit. (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • 'The new black’ fashion collection (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • 'The new black’ fashion collection (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • 'The new black’ fashion collection (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • 'The new black’ fashion collection (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • 'The new black’ fashion collection (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • 'The new black’ fashion collection (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • 'The new black’ fashion collection (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • 'The new black’ fashion collection (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • 'The new black’ fashion collection (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • 'The new black’ fashion collection (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • 'The new black’ fashion collection (Photo: Vietnam+)

Other albums