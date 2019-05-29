The path of Buddhism

The pagodas of Huong, Tam Chuc, and Bai Dinh, are home to beautiful natural scenery and relics showing the development of Buddhism in Vietnam, forming tourist route attracting pilgrims and visitors.
VNA
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 8:39:10
Print
Then singing preserved in Pheo village, Lao Cai province
Takhado – Vietnamese martial arts with rake as a weapon
CNN continues promoting Hanoi’s images in next five years
Carnival stirs up pedestrian street in Hanoi
More artifacts excavated in Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Exhibition highlights Vietnam-Russia cultural relations
Light festival in Ho Chi Minh City
Aquatic plant creates unique handicraft items