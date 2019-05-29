Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 9:39:20

Culture - Sports

The path of Buddhism

The pagodas of Huong, Tam Chuc, and Bai Dinh, are home to beautiful natural scenery and relics showing the development of Buddhism in Vietnam, forming tourist route attracting pilgrims and visitors.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Then singing preserved in Pheo village, Lao Cai province

Then singing preserved in Pheo village, Lao Cai province

Takhado – Vietnamese martial arts with rake as a weapon

Takhado – Vietnamese martial arts with rake as a weapon

CNN continues promoting Hanoi’s images in next five years

CNN continues promoting Hanoi’s images in next five years

Carnival stirs up pedestrian street in Hanoi

Carnival stirs up pedestrian street in Hanoi

More artifacts excavated in Thang Long Imperial Citadel

More artifacts excavated in Thang Long Imperial Citadel

Exhibition highlights Vietnam-Russia cultural relations

Exhibition highlights Vietnam-Russia cultural relations

Light festival in Ho Chi Minh City

Light festival in Ho Chi Minh City

Aquatic plant creates unique handicraft items

Aquatic plant creates unique handicraft items

Others