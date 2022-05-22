Culture - Sports Infographic SEA Games 31 in numbers The 31st edition of the Southeast Asian Games features 40 sports across 523 events and counts on the participation of 5,100 athletes from 11 different nations.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnam – an active member in developing Southeast Asian sports The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will take place from May 12 to 23 in Hanoi and 11 other localities across Vietnam, marking the second time the country has hosted the regional sporting event.