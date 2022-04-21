Videos Yellow blossoms brightening Son Tra Peninsula Son Tra Peninsula in Da Nang city is always covered in yellow blossoms during April. The colour of the flower and images of the brown-shanked douc langur found in the area create a unique impression and attract local people, tourists, and especially photographers.

Videos Vietnam, Thailand discuss ways for promoting bilateral trade Vietnam and Thailand held the fourth meeting of their Joint Trade Committee in Bangkok on April 20, working out orientations, measures, and action plans to soon raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD.

Videos SEA Games - An added boost to tourism recovery Vietnam’s tourism sector is hoping to speed up its post-pandemic recovery as SEA Games 31 is being held just as the country reopens its doors to international visitors. Southeast Asia’s largest sporting event is expected to be catalyst for Hanoi and the other 11 localities hosting events to attract local and foreign visitors.

Videos Power generation capacity projected to reach 146,000 MW by 2030 Vietnam’s power generation capacity is projected to reach 146,000 MW by 2030, according to a Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh's conclusion at a conference with localities regarding the completion of the National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period.