The story behind the SEA Games 31 mascot
In the image of a rare mammal from Vietnam, Saola was selected as the mascot for the Southeast Asian Games 31, but few would know that the creation of artist Ngo Xuan Khoi overcame more than 500 other entries to claim the honour.
VNA
