The taste of autumn in Hanoi
Hanoi’s autumn is also the season for com or young sticky rice flakes. Com can be eaten directly or enjoyed with bananas like a snack. It can also be mixed with other food ingredients to create a variety of tasty dishes.
Xoi com (steamed green sticky rice), a typical dish of autumn in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Green sticky rice comes from Vong or Me Tri village, known as the best green sticky rice producer in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Young sticky rice flakes can also be mixed with eggs to create a delicious dish. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi’s autumn is the season for young sticky rice flakes. (Photo: VNA)
