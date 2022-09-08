Hotline: (024) 39411349
The taste of autumn in Hanoi

Hanoi’s autumn is also the season for com or young sticky rice flakes. Com can be eaten directly or enjoyed with bananas like a snack. It can also be mixed with other food ingredients to create a variety of tasty dishes.
  • Xoi com (steamed green sticky rice), a typical dish of autumn in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Green sticky rice comes from Vong or Me Tri village, known as the best green sticky rice producer in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

  • Young sticky rice flakes can also be mixed with eggs to create a delicious dish. (Photo: VNA)

  • Hanoi’s autumn is the season for young sticky rice flakes. (Photo: VNA)

  • The young sticky rice comes from Vong or Me Tri village, known as the best green sticky rice producer in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

