The Travel website suggests things to do in ancient Hoi An
The ancient riverbank town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, which used to be a trading post with historical richness, was recently reviewed by The Travel website as an ideal place for foreign visitors who want to see the exotic culture of Vietnam.
Paper lanterns are floated on a river in Hoi An (Source: congly.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The ancient riverbank town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, which used to be a trading post with historical richness, was recently reviewed by The Travel website as an ideal place for foreign visitors who want to see the exotic culture of Vietnam.
A recent post on The Travel described Hoi An as one of Vietnam’s most visited destinations and a perfect spot to know what port and international trading life was like in the 18th century. Apart from the distinct architecture, it is famous for its delicious street food, making it an ideal destination to explore.
Cycling is the easiest and most affordable way of getting around Hoi An, especially if one is touring the ancient town. Most of the hotels in town offer rental bikes, but travelers can always check outside the hotel, in the many available rental shops. Cycling tours are available and offer incredible opportunities of exploring the rice paddies, fishing villages, and the surrounding countryside.
Local food is a great introduction to local culture. Visitors will find street stalls and restaurants on almost every corner of the town. Hoi An is home to a wide range of dishes from “banh mi” (Vietnamese sandwiches), chicken rice, “banh xeo” (crispy pancakes) to “my Quang” (rice noodles) and “cao lau” (a dish cooked with croutons, rice noodles, Chinese barbequed pork slices, and fresh herbs).
The Travel site also recommends floating paper lanterns on the river. Meant to wish for peace, happiness and good luck, floating lanterns is a popular activity among visitors to this ancient town. The image of an Hoi An in the moonlight with lanterns along the Hoai River is a lasting impression of times gone by and a modern destination that connects with the past.
Meanwhile, another must visit is the Hoi An Central Market, a great place to experience an authentic Vietnamese site of trading and commerce. Nestled along the Thu Bon River banks, this market operates throughout the day, with travelers and locals trading different commodities, including vegetables and fruit, handicrafts, spices, and street snacks. It is also famous for offering affordable silk tailoring services.
Visiting ancient pagodas is also among the recommended activities in the town. Hoi An was a confluence of many cultures from Asia to Europe in the 16th - 17th centuries, and that’s why it is home a number of temples, pagodas, and shrines built in such unique architectural styles.
Besides, strolling the streets in Hoi An at night is a good way to enjoy the town with its tranquility and old buildings decorated in colourful lights.
Another attraction is sunbathing and swimming in the sea off An Bang beach. Hoi An is not merely an ancient town but also home to pristine beaches with blue sea. Aside from the famous Cua Dai beach, An Bang beach is like a hidden gem, chosen as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches in 2011 by CNN Go./.