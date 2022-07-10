Videos Ca Mau developing community-based tourism With advantages in rich mangrove and freshwater ecosystems, many Mekong Delta provinces have been promoting eco-tourism and community-based tourism. Ca Mau province has also been increasingly promoting the development of community-based tourism to turn it into a typical tourism product. The model not only offers interesting experiences to visitors but also helps improve the lives of local people.

Travel Open-air coral reefs in central coastal region Visitors can enjoy the beauty of coral reefs when traveling to the central coastal region and even touch them. The season for open-air coral reefs in the region is from the fourth to the sixth lunar month, when tides are at their lowest on days of the full moon and during sunset on the first day of the lunar month.

Travel Quang Ninh tourism enjoys strong recovery With a high coverage of COVID-19 vaccination and good control of the pandemic, the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh was one of the first localities to re-open tourism in mid-March, and by late June, the province had received 5.5 million visitors, more than half the target set for the year.

Travel Striking sites along Con Dao southern coastal road Famous for its spectacular and pristine landscapes, the coastal road in the southern reaches of Con Son Island in the Con Dao archipelago has become a popular “check-in” spot for tourists.