The unique architecture of Dong Khanh Tomb
Possessing a unique Asian-European architectural style, Dong Khanh Tomb was recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage. Dong Khanh Tomb is a unique architectural work in the system of Nguyen Dynasty mausoleums in the ancient capital of Hue.
Dong Khanh Tomb is the mausoleum of the 9th emperor of the Nguyen Dynasty. (Photo: VNA)
The Dong Khanh mausoleum is located in the middle of peaceful countryside in Thuong Hai village, Thuy Xuan commune, Hue city. (Photo: VNA)
One of the most notable sites in the complex is Ngung Hy Temple - a twin mansion typical of Hue Citadel but backed by a third house, which makes it into a triplet complex. (Photo: VNA)
As Dong Khanh tomb was constructed from 1888 to 1923 during the reigns of four kings, it marks the architectural features of two different historic periods. (Photo: VNA)
The tomb architecture, decoration and material reflect the "Europeanized" style. The memorial house is a variation of Roman-East Asian architecture. (Photo: VNA)