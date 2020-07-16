Culture - Sports No Tokyo, but flame still burns brightly in athletes’ dreams The Olympic Games, one of the most-anticipated sporting events on the planet, was originally scheduled to start later this month in Tokyo but was postponed to July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Culture - Sports Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21 and 22 to announce the list of sports at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.

Culture - Sports Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 to host loads of exciting activities The Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020, an event upgraded from the annual festival themed “Da Nang – Diem Hen Mua He” (Da Nang – Summer Rendezvous), will take place from July 30 to August 5.