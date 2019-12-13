Then singing becomes intangible cultural heritage of humanity
The recognition was made during the 14th session of the UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Bogota, Colombia, on December 12 (local time). In photo: The 6th National Festival of Traditional Then singing of Tay - Nung - Thai ethnic groups (Photo: VNA)
Artisan Luu Xuan Lai, 70, in Dong Uan hamlet, Phuc Chu commune, Dinh Hoa district is one of the three artisans in Thai Nguyen province who was awarded the title "Excellent Artist" by the State (Photo: VNA)
Artisan Hoang Duc Thang (L), in Dang village, Cao Bo commune, Vi Xuyen district, Ha Giang province, teaches a young boy how to use a gourd lute, traditional music instrument accompanying Then singing (Photo: VNA)
Artisan Ma Van Truc in Ba Be district, Bac Kan province performs Then singing (Photo: VNA)
The gourd lute used in Then singing is made from dried gourds, and its body is made from squid wood (Photo: VNA)
In Thai Nguyen province, Then singing is mainly popular in Chiem Hoa and Na Hang districts (Photo: VNA)
Artisan Ha Van Thuan teaches his grandchildren ancient Then tunes (Photo: VNA)