Culture - Sports Folk festival to take place in downtown Hanoi Various folk activities will be on show at the first ever Folk Culture in Contemporary Life Festival this weekend at Ly Thai To Park in downtown Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Young players to train in RoK for Asian U23 champs Vietnam’s U22 players will have no time to rest after their SEA Games victory as Korean coach Park Hang-seo on December 12 announced a list of 28 footballers to prepare for the final round of the AFC U23 Championship in January 2020.