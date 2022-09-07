Thang Long - Hanoi
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 - 9:03:38
Then singing - special ritual practice of ethnic minority groups
“Then” is an essential ritual practice in the spiritual life of the Tay, Nung, and Thai ethnic minority groups in the north of Vietnam.
Wednesday, September 07, 2022 07:59
