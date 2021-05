Politics Infographic Safety protocol against COVID-19 at polling stations A strict safety protocol against COVID-19 is carried out at polling stations to ensure safety for voters given the complicated developments of the coronavirus pandemic.

Politics Infographic Voting - Citizens’ rights and duties The right to vote is a basic right of citizens according to the provisions of the law in selecting representatives to the organs of State power.

Politics Infographic Who is eligible to vote? Voters are those who have the right to vote. All Vietnamese citizens, who hold Vietnamese nationality, are aged from 18 and above and meet all conditions defined by law, have the right to vote.