Flights to Noi Bai airport are affected by dense fog (Photo: vtc.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thick fog in the northern region forced the diversion of about 30 domestic and international flights on February 17 evening.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, dense fog in Hanoi and northern localities prevented many planes from landing at Vinh in Nghe An, Noi Bai (Hanoi) and Cat Bi (Hai Phong). Only Van Don airport in Quang Ninh could serve landing in late evening.

At Noi Bai airport, the vision was reduced to 700-800m and cloud ceiling was 50-60m on the day, which failed to meet safety standard for planes to make landing, said the authority. Of note, one flight from Japan had to return as it could not land at Noi Bai.

Meanwhile, some international flights departing from Noi Bai on February 17 were also cancelled due to bad weather. The airport was able to receive flights from early February 18 as the weather improved.

Fog is frequently seen during winter in northern Vietnam. Planes may take off but cannot land in such conditions./.