Thien Mu Pagoda stands test of time in former imperial capital of Hue
Thien Mu Pagoda is not only an architectural masterpiece but also boasts rich cultural and historical values. The pagoda also bore witness to the rise and fall of Vietnam’s last feudal dynasty.
Thien Mu Pagoda is located on Ha Khe Hill facing the poetic Huong (Perfume) River. (Photo: VNA/VNP)
Guardian deities are worshipped in two houses at the back of the main hall. (Photo: VNA/VNP)
Statues of guardian deities at the entrance to main hall. (Photo: VNA/VNP)
Pilgrims visiting Thien Mu Pagoda to worship. (Photo: VNA/VNP)
As a must-see destination in the former imperial capital of Hue, Thien Mu Pagoda attracts millions of visitors, both Buddhists and non-Buddhists. (Photo: VNA/VNP)