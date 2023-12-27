If you are looking for a place to celebrate the New Year in Vietnam, Sunset Town (Phu Quoc) is certainly a top choice, with seven new amazing experiences, offering you memorable moments that you cannot find elsewhere.



Watching the sunset at Kiss Bridge





Kiss Bridge is one of the most beautiful sunset viewing spots in the world. (Photo: Truong Phu Quoc)

The Kiss Bridge, officially unveiled on December 22, is expected to become another phenomenon for global travellers after the phenomenal Golden Bridge in Sun World Ba Na Hills Da Nang. The work by renown Italian architect Marco Casamonti spans a distance of 800 meters with two separate walkways coming from opposite directions. In the middle there is a 30 cm gap, just near enough for a couple to exchange a romantic kiss.



The special design of the bridge carries a timeless message on love and the bond of man, nature and the universe. This distance is meticulously calculated so that the sunset falls in the middle of the two bridge tips on January 1 of each year, making this location one of the "most beautiful sunset viewing spots in the world." In particular, the precise point gap has also been calculated to capture a spectacular sight – every January 1, the setting sun gracefully descends right between the bridge's two arches, making it one of the world's most stunning sunset spots.



Tourists can visit the bridge free of charge through December 30, 2023.



Endless fun and food at seaside night market





Vui Phet night market is a must-go site in Phu Quoc

Once in Phu Quoc, if visitors want to experience the traditional market, come to Duong Dong night market. To get a fresh experience and enjoy a novel journey of creative activities, visit Vui Phet - Vui-Fest Bazaar Seaside Night Market – the first one of its kind in Vietnam. The market officially opened in late December at Sunset Town. It opens from 4 pm to midnight from December 21, 2023.



Vui-Fest has given Sunset Town a vibrant look besides its lyrical atmosphere. There, visitors can shop and eat at more than 50 stalls offering local specialties, handmade gifts, and domestic and foreign cuisine.



Besides, Vui Phet - Vui-Fest Bazaar Seaside Night Market is also a convergence of appealing culture and art on Pearl Island. Every night, the market will have a musical street show called "Loang Xoang show" - a unique art and entertainment programme that combines street circus and sound effects produced with kitchen utensils and fishermen's tools.



Sightseeing on Hon Thom cable car



International media assess the traveling with Hon Thom cable car as a memorable “must-try” experience when visiting Phu Quoc

From Sunset Town, visitors will experience a memorable flight over the blue sea by cable car to Hon Thom island, which set a record for the world's longest 3-wire sea cable car with a length of 7,899.9m. The cable car is open daily from 9:00 am. to 5:00 pm., and ticket prices range from 600,000 VND (24.6 USD) (not including buffet lunch) to 850,000 VND (including buffet lunch).



From the cable car cabin, visitors can get a breathtaking panoramic view of the sea at Phu Quoc, with the crystal clear sea water and hundreds of fishing boats anchored at An Thoi port. Once arriving at Hon Thom, the Sun World Hon Thom, with Asia's leading water park Aquatopia and the mysterious Exotica village is waiting for you to explore.



Check-in at La Festa Phu Quoc-Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel



The La Festa Square offers many wonderful check-in scenes just like in Europe

Located at the heart of Sunset Town, directly facing the Kiss Bridge, La Festa Phu Quoc-Curio Collection by Hilton Hotel - the newest luxurious resort in Phu Quoc, is a must-not-miss check-in spot. This project marks the first appearance of Curio Collection, Hilton Group's most luxurious brand, in Vietnam. The brand is known around the world for its unique local experiences and full-class services.



The unique design with a typical Mediterranean style is the highlight of the hotel, particularly the typical colours - the sunset's orange-red and delicate pastel colours - and materials of the Amalfi coastal town.



Not only stay-in guests but also all tourists can visit the hotal to see a 24-m Christmas tree in its lobby, and take photos in front of the King of the Sun fountain and a clocktower that is inspired by the St Mark’s Clocktower in Venice, Italy.



Enjoy a 7-minute fireworks display after “Kiss of the Sea” show



Phu Quoc is the only island in the world with a multimedia show combined with fireworks every night

From December 21, 2023, visitors to Sunset Town can watch a 7-minute fireworks display after enjoying “The Kiss of the Sea” show – the largest multimedia show on the sea background in Asia with ticket prices from only 250,000 VND. The show starts at 8:30 pm every day.



Throughout the 25-minute show, visitors will be taken through space and time into a fantasy world across the universe, witnessing spectacular fire, water, and laser effects that ends in a 7-minute fireworks display. In particular, the fireworks display is not only performed on holidays but all 365 days of the year, making Phu Quoc the only island in the world with a multimedia show combining fireworks every night.



Painting exhibition "Phu Quoc - A Radiant Journey"





Visitors explore another Phu Quoc through paintings

Besides entertainment activities, Sunset Town is also an attractive destination for tourists who love arts, especially painting. The painting exhibition "Phu Quoc - A Radiant Journey" at Anh Duong station on Hon Thom cable car line gives visitors an opportunity to see a very different Phu Quoc through 30 multi-material works of art by ten artists from Urban Sketchers Vietnam group from Hanoi - Da Nang - Saigon.



Phu Quoc, especially Sunset Town, is depicted radiantly and freshly through the lens of modern art.



New Year’s Countdown in Sunset Town’s style



"Countdown Phu Quoc 2024 – A radiant Journey" will take place on the evening of December 31 at Sunshine Square, Sunset Town.

The New Year's Countdown event named "Countdown Phu Quoc 2024 – A radiant Journey" will take place on the evening of December 31 at Sunshine Square (Hon Thom Cable Car Station). The event, jointly staged by Vietnam Television and Sun Group, will see the participation of famous artists, a majestic stage and colourful fireworks display./.

