World Indonesia launches green finance taxonomy Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) has launched a green finance taxonomy – the guidelines for financiers wanting to invest in the country’s green economy.

World Thailand launches fourth COVID-19 shot in 10 provinces The Thai Government is ramping up the launch of fourth COVID-19 shots to residents in tourism-dependent regions, as the nation prepares for border reopening next month.

World Indonesia opens travel bubble for tourists from Singapore to Batam, Bintan Indonesia is opening a safe travel corridor allowing people from Singapore to travel to Batam and Bintan, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on January 24.

World Thailand to spend big on transport infrastructure Thailand is planning major infrastructure projects worth 1.49 trillion THB (45.16 billion USD) this year to improve its land, sea, and air connectivity.