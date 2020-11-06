Third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition - Exhibition draws 345 works
Delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition on November 6 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The third ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition opened in Hanoi on November 6, drawing 345 works.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong highlighted the
artistic event aims to enhance understanding and solidarity among ASEAN states and offers a chance for painters in the region to meet and share their achievements, and introduce their countries, people and cultures to others.
From 345 entries of 182 painters from 10 ASEAN countries sent to the competition, the artistic council, including those from Vietnam, Thailand and Japan, selected 117 works by 84 painters for exhibition.
Of the exhibited works, the council awards one first prize (by a Thai painter), two second prizes (one from Thailand and the other from Vietnam), three third prizes (by painters from the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam), and five consolidation prizes.
The entries had been created since 2017 and can include embossed prints, concave prints, flat prints, collagraphs, multidimensional prints, gum prints and digital prints.
The works reflect the landscapes and the life in the ASEAN countries as well as highlight urgent and contemporary issues relevant to the bloc’s members./.