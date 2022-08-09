Third ASEAN - Korea Youth Summit underway in Seoul
The third ASEAN - Korea Youth Summit is taking place in Seoul from August 9 to 12.
The event, held by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and the National Council of Youth Organisations of the Republic of Korea (RoK), is themed “Carbon Neutrality and ASEAN-Korea Youth”.
It gathers more than 100 young representatives of the RoK and 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) who attend both via videoconference and in person.
An ASEAN - Korea youth statement is expected to be issued on the last day of the forum, August 12.
The RoK’s Vice Minister of Gender Equality and Family Affairs Lee Ki-soon expected that the event will pave the way for stronger cooperation between the youths of the RoK and ASEAN./.
