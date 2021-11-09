RoK Ambassador to ASEAN Lim Sungnam speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Mission of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to ASEAN, in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat, held the third ASEAN-RoK Day on November 9 on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of bilateral dialogue partnership.



Speaking at the online ceremony, RoK Ambassador to ASEAN Lim Sungnam expressed his belief that the organisation of ASEAN-RoK Day will send out a strong message about the importance of the ASEAN-RoK partnership and help citizens of both sides better understand their relationship and the task of the RoK Mission to ASEAN.

ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi stressed that the RoK is one of the most dynamic and important partners of ASEAN, and their partnership contributes positively to regional peace, stability and prosperity.



He said ASEAN appreciates the RoK's support in pandemic response, including the contribution of 6 million USD to the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund, and welcomes the RoK’s new commitments to closer ties with ASEAN within the framework of the “Enhanced New Southern Policy”.



The leader committed to continue with joint work to carry out joint strategies, boost coordination for quick and comprehensive recovery following the pandemic, as well as build a resilient and sustainable community.

Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang at the event (Photo: VNA)



As coordinator for ASEAN-RoK ties, the Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang said over the past 32 years, the RoK has proved itself as one of the most important and valued partners of ASEAN. In political and security collaboration, the RoK has worked closely with ASEAN in mechanisms led by the bloc and respected its central role.



He spoke highly of the RoK’s generous support for ASEAN member states to overcome the pandemic, as well as the country’s continuous assistance via the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund with hundreds of projects regarding technical cooperation, capacity improvement, education and training, cultural exchange and environment protection, as well as within the framework of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) to narrow development gap in the grouping.



Bang expressed his strong belief that the ASEAN-RoK strategic partnership will keep growing in a more comprehensive and practical manner in the near future for their common benefits, contributing to building a strong, united and friendly ASEAN Community./.