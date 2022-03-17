Third flight carrying Vietnamese in Ukraine lands in Hanoi
The third flight bringing home Vietnamese people fleeing Ukraine successfully lands at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on the morning of March 17. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A third flight bringing home Vietnamese people fleeing Ukraine successfully landed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on the morning of March 17.
Flight VN88, operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and financed by Sun Group, departed from the Romanian capital of Bucharest on March 16 (Romania time).
The flight with 219 passengers on board is viewed as the last one to bring home Vietnamese people who fled conflict areas in Ukraine to Romania.
This came after Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talked over the phone with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu on March 7 to discuss citizen protection measures for the Vietnamese people and their families who were evacuated from Ukraine to Romania.
Vietnamese people checks in at Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest, Romania (Photo: VNA)In line with this, Romanian authorities have helped Vietnamese people with lodging facilities and facilitate the procedures for their repatriation flight.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Romania Dang Tran Phong said Romania's valuable assistance has contributed to further strengthening the growing friendship and all-round cooperation between the two countries.
Previously, the first and second repatriation flights carrying Vietnamese people evacuated from war zones in Ukraine landed at Noi Bai International Airport on March 8 and March 10, respectively./.