Society Vietnam assumes chair of ASEAN education channel The Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training took over the chairmanship of ASEAN Education for 2022 – 2023 from the Philippines at a ceremony on March 16.

Society Vietnam – successful model in gender equality promotion: Moroccan Ambassador Vietnam has become one of the successful models in gender equality promotion by issuing necessary legal mechanisms in the field, including the law on gender equality, the law on domestic violence prevention and the national strategy on gender equality, said Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi.

Society Former head of State Bank of Vietnam awarded ‘Hero’ title Former General Director of the State Bank of Vietnam Lu Minh Chau was posthumously presented the title of ‘Hero of the People’s Armed Force’ during a ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh on March 16.

Society Stringent sanctions needed to prevent cancellation of land lot purchase: minister Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on March 16 stressed that stringent sanctions are needed to prevent real estate developers from cancelling the purchase after winning the auction by offering record prices.