(Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week kicked off on December 4 with a range of tourism, sports and music activities, along with promotional programmes to stimulate shopping and travel demand across the southern economic hub.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said the tourism week is expected to encourage more residents and tourists to explore the culture and beautiful landscapes around the city.

As green and sustainable tourism is a huge trend these days, the southern metropolis is striving to fulfill the goal of becoming a green and environmental friendly destination, he said.

This year’s edition offers a series of practical activities aimed at encouraging the tourism ecosystem to enhance the application of green solutions, develop responsible tourism, create competitive advantages, and improve the quality of growth for the sector, Dung noted.

Director of the Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said a lot of activities will be held within the framework of the 7-day event, including the Techcombank HCM City International Marathon, the launch of the districts’ new tourism products and the city’s travel stimulation programme, the exploration of the city via doodle art and activities of tourism businesses and related service suppliers.

Visitors also will be treated to performances of folk arts, calligraphy art and cultural exchanges, among others./.