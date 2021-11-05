At Industry 4.0 Summit and Expo 2019. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The third Industry 4.0 Summit and Expo themed “Accelerating modernisation and industrialisation in digital era” will be held both online and offline from November 9 to December 6.

Chairing a press conference in Hanoi on November 5, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Economic Affairs Nguyen Duc Hien said the event will be hosted by the International Events & Consulting (IEC) Group.

Attracting over 2,000 delegates at home and abroad, the event has become one of the annual largest-scale forums on Industry 4.0 in Vietnam. This year, it is expected to serve strategy planning and contribute to post-pandemic economic development in the new normal in accordance with conclusions of the fourth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee and the Prime Minister’s directions.

The summit will be chaired by leaders of the Party, National Assembly and Government on December 6 while a series of 10 thematic seminars will be held throughout November.

It will focus discussions on the industrialisation and modernisation strategy till 2030 with a vision to 2045, reports on industrialisation in th edigital era, the future of the global economy in the post-pandemic period, innovation – key to recovery and development, and national digital transformation towards the digital economy and society.

Thematic seminars will feature new approaches to industrialisation and modernisation, smart production and smart urban development, green and new energy, new business models, building e-government towards digital government, development of digital infrastructure and human resources, digital transformation in agriculture and rural development, and smart banking.

The event is expected to draw about 100-150 delegates to the International Convention Centre and over 2,000 others online via 63 locations in all cities and provinces and other venues at home and abroad.

Activities on technology investment connectivity are also planned to seek business cooperation opportunities./.