Third Make in Vietnam Digital Product Awards launched
The third Make in Vietnam Digital Product Awards has returned for the third consecutive year, aiming to honour impact digital products contributing to the acceleration of e-government, digital economy and digital society in Vietnam.
The third Make in Vietnam Digital Product Awards is launched on June 22. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Make in Vietnam Digital Product Awards has returned for the third consecutive year, aiming to honour impact digital products contributing to the acceleration of e-government, digital economy and digital society in Vietnam.
It is an official award of the ICT industry annually held by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) to recognise enterprises with digital products designed, developed and produced in Vietnam that provide solutions to pressing issues currently facing the country, the MIC announced at a press conference on June 22.
Eligible nominees are Vietnamese or foreign-invested enterprises whose at least 51 percent of stake is owned by Vietnamese investors.
The third edition of the award is launched at a press conference on June 22. (Photo: VNA)They will be awarded in four categories, namely best product in e-government, best product in digital economy, best product in digital society and most promising one.
Entries will be evaluated based on not only design and innovation but also their impacts on the acceleration of e-government, digital economy and digital society.
The MIC will help winning products gain access to a broader market, said Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long.
Entries should be submitted via website https://makeinvietnam.mic.gov.vn/ no later than September 22./.