A dancer performs a dance titled Da Chieu (Multi Orientations) by choreographer Huy Tran (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The third National Young Talented Choreographers Contest will be held between July 6 and 16 in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



The event is hosted by the culture ministry’s Department for Performing Arts, Vietnam Dancing Artists’ Association and HCM City Culture and Sports Department.



As many as 29 contestants have registered for the event, 19 of whom are from the north while the rest come from the south.



According the organisers’ regulations, eligible contestants should work as full-time choreographers for professional art troupes throughout the country. The contestants should have worked in the field for at least 12 months, who are of below 35 years old (up to June 30, 2019).



Each contestant should submit two works, which reflect diversified facets of society from ideology, to topics and ways of expression.



The entries should be composed this year, of short dance gathering at most five dancers, last between 5 and 8 minutes, which have not been performed at any professional contests or festivals hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Public Security and Vietnam Dancing Artists’ Association.



The contestants are fully responsible for copyright in the country and internationally.



The qualifying round for the northern region will be held at Au Co Art Centre in Hanoi on July 6 while the one for the south will be at HCM City Dancing School on the same day.



The final round will be on July 14-16 in Hanoi.



The jury will gather experienced dancers, choreographers and art managers.



There will be one first prize (gold medal), two second prizes, three third prizes and four consolation prizes.



The organisers will give an award for distinguished dancer and an award for the best composer.



The event has been organised yearly since 2013 aiming to praise young talents in the art.-VNA