People of Xe-dan ethnic group re-enact a procession of Ngoc Linh ginseng symbol (Photo: baoquangnam.vn)

Quang Nam (VNA) – The third Ngoc Linh ginseng festival began in the mountainous district of Nam Tra My, the central province of Quang Nam on August 1.



The festival featured a procession of Ngoc Linh ginseng symbol, a fair showcasing ginseng and signature farm produce from local mountainous districts, travel tours exploring Ngoc Linh ginseng farms and the culture of minority ethnic groups in Nam Tra My, home to the valuable ginseng.



Ngoc Linh ginseng is a rare medicine containing 52 saporin compounds helpful to health. More than 1,000 households in seven out of 10 communes of Nam Tra My district are growing the ginseng.



In June 2017, Ngoc Linh ginseng was named in the list of national products by the Prime Minister. It has not only improved lives of local famers in Nam Tra My but also protected local primeval forests.



Many people have become billionaires thanks to high economic value of the plant. The province has zoned off over 15,000 ha of forests for Ngoc Linh ginseng cultivation.



The district has partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Science and Technology to conduct scientific studies on preserving and developing original genes of Ngoc Linh ginseng.



The festival will run till August 3.-VNA