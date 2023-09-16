Third session of 9th Global Conference of Young Parliarmentarians held
Hanoi (VNA) – The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians on September 16 convened the 3nd session on promoting respect for culural diversity in support of sustainable development. MP of Morocco, member of the Board of the IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians Kamal Ait Mik served as the chairperson.
At the discussion session, participants heard introductory remarks on "Promoting respect for cultural diversity in support of sustainable development".
Miguel Ángel Moratinos, a representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations stated that the conference took place at a time when the 78th UN General Assembly is discussing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and responses to the impact of the crises the world is facing, thereby setting directions for promoting actions to fulfill the goals. SDGs are one of the important parts of the MDGs, the official affirmed.
Standing Member of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Education Bui Hoai Son stated clearly that as a country with a rich history and traditional culture, Vietnam has been implementing and constantly improving institutions and policies follow the consistent motto of "taking Vietnamese cultural and people values as the important foundation and internal strength for ensuring sustainable development".
Son also said that the National Assembly of Vietnam pays attention to and focuses on perfecting the legal system and promulgating policies to promote respect for cultural diversity in support of sustainable development. The National Assembly has promulgated laws on beliefs and religions, cultural heritage, advertisement and libraries as well as national target programs on culture, mountainous ethnic groups, and poverty reduction. It has regularly implemented supervision and Q&A activities to ensure that cultural diversity issues are respected and observed during the implementation of the country's major programmes.
Participants discussed the role of parliaments and young parliamentarians in promoting respect for cultural diversity in the context of technological transformation and globalisation, focusing on digital cooperation based on ethics and minimising the unwanted impact of digital transformation on privacy, security and happiness; promoting the role of culture in development policies at the national, regional and international levels; commitments to protecting and promoting cultural diversity; creating a favorable environment and ecosystem for culture and cultural diversity; the the role of culture and cultural diversity in sustainable development.
On behalf of the Vietnamese delegation at the session, full-time member of the Vietnamese National Assembly’s National Defense and Security Committee Trinh Xuan An stated that cultural diversity is a decisive factor for the wealth and abundance of natural resources, thereby increasing opportunities for economic development, creating prosperity for each country.
He recommended that parliaments should affirm the role of culture as a pillar of sustainable development and implement the UN 2030 Agenda, as well as promote the role of culture in development policies at the national, regional and international levels. They should be committed to protecting and promoting cultural diversity; create a favorable environment and ecosystem for culture and cultural diversity; affirming the role of the creative economy and cultural industries; and developing a system of cities under the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.
It is necessary to affirm the role of culture and cultural diversity in the process of solving difficulties and challenges facing humanity today, especially climate change, illegal trading and transportation of cultural property, he emphasised./.
