Politics Vietnamese, Chinese PMs hold talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Nanning city, Guangxi province of China, on September 16 while there to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS).

Politics Foreign delegates praise Vietnam’s hosting of young parliamentarians conference Many foreign legislators attending the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi have expressed their pleasure with Vietnam’s preparations for and organization of the event.

Politics PM meets leaders of Chinese conglomerates Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with leaders of several Chinese conglomerates in Nanning city, China’s Guangxi province, on September on the occasion of his attendance at the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) there.

Politics Vietnam an outstanding example in implementing SDGs: Foreign MPs Vietnam is an outstanding example in implementing sustainable development goals, Deputy Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria Monder Bouden said on September 16.