Environment Hanoi greening urban roads The capital city of Hanoi wants to plant more trees along its urban roads towards the goal of 250,000 this year.

Environment UNESCO experts re-verify Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark title A group of experts from the UNESCO had a meeting with leaders of the northern province of Cao Bang on the re-verification of the title of the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark. ​

Business Vietnam needs extra 368 billion USD to achieve net zero emissions As the energy industry has a crucial role in achieving net zero emissions by 2050, it requires a structural transition toward green growth. Therefore, Vietnam needs assistance from developed countries regarding both financial and technical issues.

Environment Conference to seek solutions to waste treatment in urban areas An international conference and exhibition on waste treatment solutions and technologies in urban cities in Vietnam will take place in the central city of Da Dang from August 25-26.