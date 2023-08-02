Three police officers who died on duty in a landslide in Bao Loc Pass in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong four days ago. (Photo: bocongan.gov.vn)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The President has posthumously conferred the third-class Fatherland Protection Order on three police officers who died on duty in a landslide in Bao Loc Pass in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong four days ago.



Under the authorisation of the President, leaders of Lam Dong provincial Police on August 2 handed over the Order to the policemen's families on August 2.



The decoration shows the gratitude of the Party, State, and people to the police officers who have sacrificed for the cause of national construction and defence.



Meanwhile, the Prime Minister on July 31 signed a decision granting the "The Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit" certificates to the three police officers.



At 3:30 pm on July 30, National Highway 20’s section running through Bao Loc pass suffered a severe landslide. As a result, dozens of rock and soil blocks slid down covering the entire road surface of the pass.



The Madaguoi traffic police station with three police officers and a local resident inside was buried in the landslide. The officers were back to the station after their mission of helping ease the traffic jam in the pass./.