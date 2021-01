Philippine police officers (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Thirteen people, including a police officer, were killed and four others wounded before dawn on January 23 during a police operation in the Philippines' southern Maguindanao province , police said.The police said the shootout erupted when police went to the hideout of a fugitive in Sultan Kudarat town at around 3 am to serve an arrest warrant for frustrated murder , robbery with murder, and homicide, China's Xinhua News Agency reported.The suspect and his armed followers resisted arrest and allegedly fired at the arresting team, resulting in a shootout that lasted five hours, the police said, adding that four policemen were wounded in the incident.The police recovered six M16 assault rifles, two .45 caliber pistols, one homemade .50-caliber Barret sniper rifle, one M14 rifle, one light automatic rifle, and a .22 caliber rifle at the clash site./.