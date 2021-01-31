Thirty six COVID-19 cases reported on January 31
Taking a test sample for a child in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – Thirty six COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 12 hours to 18:00 on January 31, of which 17 were locally-transmitted, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Among the local cases, four were in Hanoi, three in the northern province of Quang Ninh, nine in the northern province of Hai Duong and one in the southern province of Binh Duong. Most of those cases were connected to the outbreak in Hai Duong.
As such, the number of locally-transmitted cases since January 27 now reached 238.
Meanwhile, 1,457 COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear. Fatalities remain at 35.
Among patients under treatment in hospitals, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, four twice and three thrice.
A total of 23,065 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-affected areas are under quarantine across the country./.