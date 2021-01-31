Health SARS-CoV-2 variant found in South Africa detected in imported patient Scientists from the National Institute of Hygiene And Epidemiology have found a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus on a COVID-19 patient entering Vietnam from South Africa, who has been quarantined right upon arrival and receiving treatment at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

Health Vietnam confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases on January 31 morning Vietnam reported 14 new COVID-19 community cases over the past 12 hours to 6:00 on January 31, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam sees 28 new COVID-19 cases in 12 hours Vietnam recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases in the 12 hours as of 6pm on January 30, including one imported case and 27 locally infected ones linked with the hotbed in northern Hai Duong province.