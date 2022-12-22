Politics Greetings extended on 30th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled messages of greetings to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Argentina eyes cooperation with Vietnam in football development: Diplomat Argentina wants to promote cooperation with Vietnam in sports development, especially football, Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo María Beltramino has said.

Politics UN special adviser hails Vietnam’s role in global climate change response Vietnam is playing an important role in the global efforts in response to climate change, affirmed Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition Selwin Hart.

Politics Thua Thien-Hue, Lao locality discuss red cross work in border region The Red Cross Societies of Thua Thien-Hue and Laos' Salavan province on December 21 held a conference in the central Vietnam province to review their past cooperation and set out orientations for joint works in the 2023-2027 period.