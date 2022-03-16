Thorough preparations made for success of 31st SEA Games
Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities are hastening final preparations for the opening of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) with less than 60 days to go.
At present, facilities, tools and equipment for almost all sports have been well-prepared.
SEA Games 31, the region's largest sporting event, will feature over 40 sports, and 526 events with the attendance of around 10,000 athletes and officials from the 11 Southeast Asian countries.
Competitions in the framework of the event will be held in 12 provinces and cities, with Hanoi being the key location.
Vietnam aims to win 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals at this regional biennial sporting event.
The country bagged 73, 58 and 98 golds in the last three Games from 2015 to 2019, respectively./.