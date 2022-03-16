Culture - Sports VFF, VPF ink MoU with Deutsche Fußball Liga on developing football in Vietnam The DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, organising body of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vietnamese Football Federation (VFF) and the Vietnam Professional Football League (VPF) to continue supporting the growth of football throughout Vietnam.

Culture - Sports World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Japan pledges more tickets for Vietnamese fans Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam had a meeting on March 15 with Kohzo Tashima, Chairman of the Japan Football Association (JFA), who pledged to provide more tickets for Vietnamese fans to enjoy the Vietnam-Japan return leg as part of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Culture - Sports Da Nang int’l marathon set to resume More than 5,000 local runners have registered to race in the 2022 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon – one of the top marathon destinations in Southeast Asia – on March 20, after a two-year suspension due to COVID-19.