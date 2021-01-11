World Indonesia freezes Islam group-related bank accounts Indonesia’s Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (PPATK) has temporarily frozen bank accounts belonging to the recently banned Islam Defenders Front (FPI) and its affiliated groups on suspicion of money laundering.

ASEAN Indonesia’s 2020 budget deficit rises to 6.09 percent of GDP Indonesia’s budget deficit in 2020 reached 956.3 trillion IDR (68.6 billion USD), equivalent to 6.09 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP), Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.

ASEAN Indonesia looks to end fossil fuel import by 2030 Indonesia has depended much on imported fossil fuels in recent years, but the country’s Government is working to further reduce the import and phase it out by 2030.