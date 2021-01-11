Thousands new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Asian countries
Hanoi (VNA) - The COVID-19 pandemic remains complicated in Southeast Asia as several regional countries have reported more cases of infections and deaths over the last 24 hours.
Indonesia on January 10 recorded 9,640 new COVID-19 cases and 182 fatalities, raising its total of infections and deaths to 828,026 and 24,129, respectively.
The pandemic has spread across all 34 provinces of Indonesia. In particular, the capital Jakarta reported 2,711 new cases in the last 24 hours, West Java had an additional 1,468 cases, followed by Central Java (1,045 cases), East Java (1,004 cases) and South Sulawesi (585 cases).
The same day, the Health Ministry of the Philippines reported 1,906 more cases, lifting the total of infections in the country to 487,690. The number of deaths also increased to 9,405.
The Philippines has tested for COVID-19 on 6.59 million people since the disease appeared in January last year.
Meanwhile, Thailand is facing the worst outbreak of COVID-19 with over 200 new cases reported every day, mainly community infections.
The country has so far detected 10,298 COVID-19 cases. The death toll still stands at 67.
The Thai government has announced that it classifies the capital city of Bangkok and 28 other provinces as "red zones", where the maximum level of pandemic control is applied./.