Business Livestock industry targets production growth of 6 percent Vietnam’s livestock industry hopes to increase its average production growth rate in 2021 by 5-6 percent, according to the Department of Livestock Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Banking sector looks to keep inflation at around 4 percent The banking sector has set a goal of flexibly managing and coordinating monetary, macroeconomic, and fiscal policies to control the inflation rate to around 4 percent this year and serve economic recovery and growth.

Business Online networking event boosts Vietnam-Thailand trade ties A Vietnam-Thailand Online Business Matching event was held in Hanoi on January 7 to connect Vietnamese and Thai companies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnamese, US officials talk economic, trade issues Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam - US Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council, has held phone talks with US Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer to discuss bilateral economic and trade issues.